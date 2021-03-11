Lexington Two to hold in-person graduation ceremonies

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington School District Two has announced it will be holding in-person graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021.
In-person graduation ceremonies will be held for two of the district high schools.
The graduation ceremony for Airport High School is set to begin on Thursday, June 17 at 8 a.m.
The graduation ceremony for Brookland-Cayce High School is set to begin on Friday, June 18 at 8 a.m.
Details about in-person ceremonies for other schools will be released later this Spring.
