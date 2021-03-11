Lexington man accused of sexually abusing children under the age of 10

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington man faces felony charges after deputies accused him in two cases related to the sexual abuse of a minor.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said a family member of one of the victims reported the crime in December, sparking an investigation.
As deputies looked into it, they found another victim. Both victims are under the age of 10, Sheriff Jay Koon said.
Donald Sadler, 47, was arrested March 4 at his workplace. He faces charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
He’s being held in the Lexington County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash/surety bond, court records show.
The sheriff asks anyone with information about other potential victims to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or crimesc.com.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.