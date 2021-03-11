Indiana man arrested after 35 mile chase in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Indiana man is in custody following a police chase that spanned over 35 miles.
At approximately 1:15 p.m. deputies with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office received an alert about a stolen vehicle.
Officials say the driver of a box truck refused to stop and led deputies on a pursuit on HWY 1 towards Bethune.
Deputies punctured two of the trucks tired and used stop sticks to slow the pursuit to 40-45 miles mph.
The suspect then made several attempts to ram deputies while continuing to travel north on Hwy 1 into Chesterfield County.
Deputies with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office entered the pursuit at the county line.
The suspect eventually came to a stop and fled on foot at Sand Hills State Park. The Forestry Commission and Department of Natural Resource assisted KCSO, KCSO K9 Skai, and CCSO with a foot pursuit.
The suspect, 27-year-old Aaron Michael Wolferst of Indiana, was taken into custody and will be charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights, and resisting arrest. Wolferst will also face other charges related to attempting to ram deputies.
Officials say Wolferst was wanted in Indiana for escape, sell of cocaine, and stolen property offense.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.