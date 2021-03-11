Gamecocks travel to Lone Star State for three-game set at Texas

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina baseball leaves the Palmetto State for the first time this season. The Gamecocks travel to Austin, Texas, to play 19th-ranked Texas this weekend.
This elite non-conference diamond battle provides an excellent gauge for future competition against SEC foes down the road.
“It’s great preparation,” said head baseball coach Mark Kingston. “When we made the decision to take on this series, you had to decide do you want to go on the road for this? Do you want to play a national power like Texas? Is this a team that is ready for those things? We discussed it as a staff and decided we thought we were. It will be good for the growth of this team and continued growth of this program.”
“Texas is a great team and program. I think it will be a lot of fun. It’s good to take a team on the road because you get a little bit more camaraderie.”
The Gamecocks enter the weekend at 11-0 and ranked in all six college baseball national polls. They’re having a ton of fun along the way by using props to celebrate home runs to intentionally using vast vocabulary in post-game press conferences.
“It’s a chicken and the egg thing,” added Kingston. “Are they having a lot of fun because we’re playing well and we’re good? Or are we playing well because we’re having fun?”
“What I do know is we are a good team, and they are having fun,” continued Kingston. “That tends to build a lot of momentum for a team. When you have a quality club, enjoy being around each other, and allow them to have fun and enjoy the process, that seems to build on itself.”
“We’re a close team and have a weird sense of humor,” said Carolina’s leading hitter, Wes Clarke. “It makes it fun to involve other people with it on media and stuff. Winning definitely helps and makes it more fun. We have a lot of fun regardless because we all have a passion for baseball.”
Texas enters the weekend series with South Carolina winners of eight of its last ten.
“I’m excited,” said Thomas Farr, the Gamecocks projected starting pitcher for the series opener. “This is what you come here for. To be able to be in a prime time matchup Friday night, it’s what a competitor lives for.”
The Longhorns have never lost to the Gamecocks. All three previous meetings were in Omaha at the College World Series. The two teams met twice in 1975, with Texas winning 17-6 and 5-1 in the national championship game. They then met in the 2002 national championship game, with Texas winning 12-6.
The series between South Carolina and Texas starts Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
PROBABLE PITCHING ROTATION
Friday
South Carolina Thomas Farr (R-Jr. RHP) 2-0, 1.56 ERA, 6 BB, 20 SO
Texas Ty Madden (R-So., RHP) 2-1, 1.35 ERA, 6 BB, 30 SO
Saturday
South Carolina Brannon Jordan (Sr. RHP) 1-0, 3.46 ERA, 11 BB, 23 SO
Texas Tristan Stevens (R-Jr., RHP) 0-1, 4.96 ERA, 5 BB, 10 SO
Sunday
South Carolina Julian Bosnic (R-So. LHP) 1-0, 0.90 ERA, 8 BB, 21 SO
Texas Kolby Kubicheck (R-So., RHP) 2-1, 1.93 ERA, 3 BB, 20 SO
