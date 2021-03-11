First Alert Forecast: Tracking much warmer weather by Friday, then rain for next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking warmer temperatures, then more rain!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. It will be chilly with overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.
· On Thursday, highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.
· Highs will be near 80 Friday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds in the area.
· Highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday. Then, temps will cool into the lower 70s by Sunday. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies Sunday.
· Rain returns next week, starting on Monday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Wednesday night, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. It will be chilly with overnight low temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
High pressure will control our weather from offshore for the next few days, giving way to warmer conditions.
On Thursday, get ready for a warm one. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
Even warmer weather is expected by Friday! High temperatures will climb into the lower 80s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies. Enjoy the day!
On Saturday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. It will be another warm day with highs in the upper 70s.
Some unsettled weather moves in Sunday into next week. In fact, on Sunday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies. It will be a tad cooler, with highs in the lower 70s.
Rain returns to your forecast week. Rain chances are around 50% on Monday, then down to 30% on Tuesday. Highs will be generally in the upper 60s on Monday and near 60 on Tuesday.
Rain is also possible Wednesday through Friday.
Also, don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before bedtime Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time begins!
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Chilly. Low temperatures in the lower 40s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. A Warmer Day. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Another Warm Day. Highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. A Little Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the lower 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (40%). Highs in the mid 60s.
