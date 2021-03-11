First Alert Forecast: Temps rising by Friday, then rain moves in next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking warmer temperatures, then more rain!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Upper 70s today with sunny skies!
· Toasty Friday with highs in the low 80s.
· Mid 70s for Saturday and Sunday with more clouds, especially Sunday.
· Rain returns Monday.
First Alert Weather Story:
We have mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid to upper 70s. High pressure to our east will continue to bring in warmer temps as clockwise winds around the high’s center provides southern flow.
Friday we have a few more clouds and even warmer temps as a more western flow sets up as a high over the Gulf of Mexico warms us to the low 80s.
Saturday we have partly cloudy skies and temps are a little cooler with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid 70s. A backdoor cold front is trying to push into the Midlands but doesn’t quite make it. We have temps still in the mid 70s Sunday with cloudy skies.
The colder air pushes south Monday and into Tuesday with highs back in the 60s. A low to our west will bring a 50% chance of showers Monday and a 60% chance Tuesday.
Today: Mostly Sunny. A Warmer Day. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Another Warm Day. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Showers (60%). Highs in the lower 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Thunder (40%). Highs in the low 70s.
SC SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS WEEK
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.