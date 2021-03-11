First Alert Forecast: Dry & warm Friday through your weekend, then showers return next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We’re tracking warm weather through your weekend. Then, next week, we’ll see some big changes in your forecast.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. It will be cool with overnight lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
· Get ready for a warm day on Friday. Highs will be near 80. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.
· Highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday under partly cloudy skies.
· Temps will be in the mid 70s on Sunday. We’ll see more clouds in the Midlands, but most of the day will be dry.
· Rain returns to the area next week.
· Rain chances are around 30% on Monday, then up to 60% for Tuesday.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, we’ll see a few clouds in the Midlands. It will be cool with overnight low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
We’re tracking even warmer weather on Friday. In fact, high temperatures will climb into the lower 80s by the afternoon. We’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Enjoy the day!
On Saturday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. It will be another warm day with highs in the upper 70s.
Some unsettled weather moves in Sunday into next week. On Sunday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies, but most of the day will be dry. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Then, grab your umbrella. Rain returns to your forecast week.
Rain chances are around 30% on Monday, then up to 60% on Tuesday. Highs will be generally in the mid to upper 60s on Monday and Tuesday.
Rain is also possible Wednesday through Friday. Some thunderstorms are also possible, particularly into Thursday.
Also, don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before bedtime Saturday night. Daylight Saving Time begins!
Tonight: A Few Clouds. Cool. Low temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny. A Few High Clouds. Very Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Another Warm Day. Highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. Still Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. A Few Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (60%). Highs in the upper 60s.
St. Patrick’s Day: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (30%). Highs in the lower 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain. Possible Storms (50%). Highs near 70.
