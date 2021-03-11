Eighth-Inning outburst leads Carolina past The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The University of South Carolina baseball team erupted for six runs in the top of the eighth inning as the Gamecocks stayed unbeaten in an 11-7 win over The Citadel Wednesday night (March 10) at Joe Riley Park. Joe Satterfield started the rally in the eighth with a one-out double. Brennan Milone walked to put runners on first and second. After a fielder’s choice got the second out, Brady Allen singled up the middle to score the tying run. Braylen Wimmer then doubled to left to give Carolina a 7-6 lead. Josiah Sightler singled in a pair and Andrew Eyster doubled in two runs to make it 11-6. The Bulldogs opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the first off three base hits. Carolina answered with four unearned runs in the fourth. Wes Clarke reached on an error, scoring Satterfield. Sightler then brought in a pair of runs with an opposite-field double. The fourth run came across on a wild pitch, scoring Clarke. Carolina scored a run in the fourth on an Allen sacrifice fly, but The Citadel took the lead in the sixth on Cole Simpson’s two-run home run. The score remained 6-5 Bulldogs until the top of the eighth. Andrew Peters earned the win in relief, striking out five in 2.2 innings of work. At the plate, Sightler drove in four with his two hits while Satterfield had two hits and scored three runs.