Clemson comes up short against Miami

“We had chances, but we didn’t play quite as well in certain areas as we would’ve liked. We shot the ball well and, for part of the game, moved it well, too. We just couldn’t guard. [Kameron] McGusty and [Isaiah] Wong are tremendous one-on-one players who shoot over the top of us a lot. Miami’s guys played very efficiently and made some tough shots. The story of the game for us was committing too many turnovers and not being able to keep Miami out of the paint. We put ourselves in a position to win with a couple of steals late in the game, but give Miami a lot of credit. We’ve got to be better defensively.”