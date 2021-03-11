Bond denied for man charged in Upstate store parking lot kidnapping, sex assault, judge says

ANDERSON, S.C. (WIS) - “I am not a monster.”
Those were the words from the Anderson County man accused of choking a woman with a rope in a grocery store parking lot, kidnapping her, and then sexually assaulting her.
Jamaal Harvey, 44, went before a judge Thursday morning. The judge denied him bond.
The assault happened Monday afternoon in the Ingles parking lot on Highway 81.
An incident report said the victim was 60 years old. McBride said Harvey and the victim did not know each other.
“I know all the evidence points to me,” Harvey told the judge. “I have no recollection of what happened.”
Harvey told the judge he has a history of “blacking out” and apologized to the victim and her family.
“I would love to greatly apologize to the victim and the family,” Harvey said. “This isn’t me.”
McBride said the woman was attacked from behind and choked until she was unconscious.
He said when she woke up Harvey was driving her car. McBride said the man stopped at some point and “violently assaulted” and sexually assaulted the victim.
McBride said he also threatened to kill the victim if she even looked in his direction.
The woman was returned to the Ingles parking lot about an hour after she was taken, authorities said.
The victim was also in court and had numerous injures including bruising on her neck and part of her chest.
She also had bloodshot eyes and bruising on much of her face.
“We don’t want to see anyone else go through such a traumatic experience full of so much aggression and brutality,” she told the judge. “I think we’re here to honor our community and find a voice for those who, perhaps haven’t had the opportunity or were unable to express themselves in this type of situation.”
During the hearing, Harvey asked about how to find a lawyer and asked if he could get in touch with his wife.
His next court date is April 16.
Harvey is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, and assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.
What led investigators to Harvey?
McBride said Wednesday that evidence collected helped lead them to Harvey.
“I firmly believe that with how violent this act was and the information that we have so far,” McBride said. “I believe that if we had not caught this suspect he would have struck again. I firmly believe that and that’s a very scary thought.”
McBride said they are going to put out the information about what happened nationwide in case there are any similar cases around the country.
McBride said the investigation continues and they are “by no means close to the end.”
