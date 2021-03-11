From blistering 40′s to NFL comparisons, it was a money Pro Day for the Tigers

CLEMSON, S.C. (TigerNet) - From blistering 40 times to a comparison to Saquon Barkley, Thursday’s Pro Day was a money day for former Clemson players.
The Tigers held its annual Pro Day for NFL coaches, general managers, executives, and scouts in the Poe Indoor Facility Thursday, and while Travis Etienne was the headliner, Cornell Powell and Amari Rodgers also turned heads with their workouts.
A total of 61 NFL personnel showed up, and every team was represented except for one – the Dallas Cowboys.
