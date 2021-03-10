Target partners with CVS to bring COVID vaccine to 600+ stores

(Gray News/WIS) – COVID vaccines will soon be available at hundreds of Target stores across the country.
The retailer announced that it will partner with CVS to provide vaccinations at 600+ locations within Target stores.
South Carolina is one of the states with participating Target stores. The following cities in the Midlands have participating locations, according to the CVS website:
- Batesburg
- Bishopville
- Camden
- Columbia
- Lexington
- Newberry
- Orangeburg
- Sumter
- West Columbia
- Winnsboro
The website states that all appointments in S.C. are booked as of Wednesday, although more appointments will be added as they become available.
In S.C., those currently eligible for the vaccine include:
- People age 55+
- Teachers K-12, daycare, and preschool workers and staff
- Age 16+ with medical conditions that increase risk of severe illness from COVID-19
- Medical first responders and EMS
- Law enforcement and fire department personnel who provide emergency medical care and frontline essential workers
Vaccine-eligible individuals can register for appointments and see if there’s a participating location in their area by CLICKING HERE.
