Target partners with CVS to bring COVID vaccine to 600+ stores

Here is a list of locations throughout the Midlands.

By WIS News 10 Staff | March 10, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST - Updated March 10 at 12:20 PM

(Gray News/WIS) – COVID vaccines will soon be available at hundreds of Target stores across the country.

The retailer announced that it will partner with CVS to provide vaccinations at 600+ locations within Target stores.

South Carolina is one of the states with participating Target stores. The following cities in the Midlands have participating locations, according to the CVS website:

  • Batesburg
  • Bishopville
  • Camden
  • Columbia
  • Lexington
  • Newberry
  • Orangeburg
  • Sumter
  • West Columbia
  • Winnsboro

The website states that all appointments in S.C. are booked as of Wednesday, although more appointments will be added as they become available.

In S.C., those currently eligible for the vaccine include:

  • People age 55+
  • Teachers K-12, daycare, and preschool workers and staff
  • Age 16+ with medical conditions that increase risk of severe illness from COVID-19
  • Medical first responders and EMS
  • Law enforcement and fire department personnel who provide emergency medical care and frontline essential workers

Vaccine-eligible individuals can register for appointments and see if there’s a participating location in their area by CLICKING HERE.

