SC relaxes restrictions on nursing home visitation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - DHEC has announced that South Carolina has received federal approval to update visitation guidelines for nursing homes and community residential care facilities.
These updated guidelines will require facilities to use DHEC’s percent positive by county data to help determine their visitation status.
As of Wednesday, any facility that meets the following standards are required to allow in-person, indoor visitation:
- a less than or equal to 10 percent positivity rate in the county in which the facility is located, using DHEC’s data, and
- no COVID-19 cases among staff and/or residents in the past 14 days, and
- maintained CMS’ core principles of COVID-19 infection prevention
Prior to the guideline changes, 177 facilities in South Carolina were not allowing visitation. Forty three of those facilities specifically cited county percentage positive as the reason.
“Prioritizing the physical health and safety of our most vulnerable citizens is critically important, but we must also protect their mental and emotional health,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “These updated guidelines represent important progress and will result in many facilities opening for visitation, but there’s more work to be done and we will continue pushing federal agencies to allow expanded visitation.”
These guidelines replace the previous use of CMS data to determine visitation status for purposes of indoor visitation.
The most recent data shows 40 of 46 counties have positivity rates that are less than or equal to 10 percent. This means the current county positivity rate shouldn’t affect visitation except for the following six counties with rates higher than 10 percent: Allendale, Barnwell, Chesterfield, Lancaster, McCormick, and York.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.