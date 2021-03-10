Police: Person robbed during sale of iPhone in Lexington

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Two suspects have been arrested in connection with an alleged armed robbery in Lexington.
Chief Terrence Green says Gabriel Brunson, 18, of Hopkins, and Sierra Fletcher, 31, of Columbia, were arrested by the Lexington Police Department minutes after they robbed a man during an online transaction meetup Tuesday afternoon in Lexington.
According to police, the incident occurred around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday near the Lexington Place Shopping Center.
Police say the victim had posted a new iPhone for sale online and agreed to meet the suspects to sell it to them. During the meetup, the victim then handed the iPhone to Brunson, who was a passenger in the vehicle. While the Brunson held the iPhone, he then allegedly pulled a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the victim telling him to back up. The suspects then quickly drove away from the scene.
The victim was able to provide dispatchers with the license plate information and vehicle description as the suspects left the scene.
Officers patrolling the area saw the vehicle described by the victim on Corley Mill Road and stopped it on Sunset Boulevard near I-20. Officers found two handguns in the vehicle along with the iPhone that had been reported stolen.
“This armed robbery is a good reminder that there can be risks with meeting strangers from the internet to sell or buy things,” said Green.
Brunson has been charged with conspiracy, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Fletcher has been charged with conspiracy, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.
Brunson and Fletcher were transported to the Lexington County Detention Center where they are waiting to be seen by a judge at Lexington County Bond Court.
