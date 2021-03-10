Man thanks SC ICU nurse who helped saved his life

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A man returned to Trident Medical Center for an emotional reunion with one of the hospital staff members who saved his life last summer.
Chris Karpus returned to meet with Michelle Becknell, one of the ICU nurses who he says was part of a miracle.
Karpus, 52, was home on July 27 when his heart stopped beating.
Trident Medical Center spokesman Rod Whiting said his wife, Amy, called 911 and a son performed CPR before an ambulance arrived. His heartbeat was restored and EMS took him to Trident Medical Center, but Whiting said on the way, his heart stopped again.
Doctors say his heart stopped for a total of 48 minutes.
Karpus was resuscitated and placed in a medically-induced coma for three days.
“They did neurological tests on me and determined that I was brain dead, and they told my lovely bride and family that there was no hope,” he said. “But as God would have it, He worked a miracle and put me in the ICU with a great staff, and slowly, they, together, the good Lord and this wonderful staff, brought me back.”
He recovered well enough to go home after nine days.
Karpus and his wife, Amy, brought a gift basket prepared by the missions group at their church, Grace Christian Fellowship, as a way of saying “thank you.”
“And I’m back to say that miracles do happen,” he said. “Cling to that, cling to God and to those around you who love you and know that He loves you. And it does happen. Miracles happen.”
