LR5 partnering with Lexington Medical Center to vaccinate staff

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington-Richland School District Five has announced it will be partnering with Lexington Medical Center to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to staff members.
The vaccination events will be held on Friday, March 26 and Friday, April 16.
Employees must register with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Administration Management System. The district will then schedule an appointment.
Organizers say time slots are limited at this time.
“Lexington Medical Center is pleased to have the opportunity to partner with Lexington-Richland School District Five to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers and staff,” Senior Vice President of Operations at Lexington Medical Center Roger Sipe said. “We want to vaccinate as many people as possible against the COVID-19 virus and are grateful for the support of community partners as we work to keep everyone healthy and safe.”
School District Five will utilize eLearning days, in lieu of makeup days, to allow for district staff to receive their vaccine.
“Safety is a top priority in School District Five, and we are excited to announce this new partnership with Lexington Medical Center,” Superintendent Dr. Christina Melton said. “Our goal is to get our staff vaccinated as soon as possible and in an efficient manner. This partnership accelerates our vaccination plans and allows us to keep student instruction moving forward.”
The district has planned to provide asynchronous learning on March 26 and April 16 eLearning days. “This will include recorded lessons and posted assignments in SeeSaw or Google Classroom,” said Chief Instructional Officer Michael Guliano. “More detailed information will be shared with students and families by the schools and teachers closer to the dates.”
