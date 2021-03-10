Local elementary school employee accused of sex crimes

As you can imagine, we are very disturbed by the charges and are cooperating fully with law enforcement. The information we have received as of today from law enforcement indicates that the incidents that led to the arrest are not connected to our school or our students in any way. Again, this is based on the current information released by investigators at this time. We want to assure you that we are taking this very seriously and are conducting an internal investigation. If you have any concerns about your child and his/her interactions with the employee please contact our School Resource Officer _________ or me at _________.