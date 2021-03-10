Local elementary school employee accused of sex crimes

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies have arrested a local school employee on charges related to sex crimes.
According to arrest warrants, Kevin Christopher Billups, 34, is charged with eight counts of buggery and eight counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
The investigation began Tuesday morning when deputies received a video of Billups allegedly showing him performing a sex acts with an animal.
“Investigators immediately got a search warrant for Billups’ home and found evidence linking his home with that video,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “We also found an external hard drive containing hundreds of images and videos of child pornography.”
Koon says that detectives located and interviewed Billups on Tuesday afternoon.
“Based on information he provided to us during that interview and the evidence collected from his home, we arrested him and transported him to the Lexington County Detention Center,” Koon said.
The dog has been relocated and is in the care of an animal rescue organization.
Billups is an employee at Lonnie B. Nelson Elementary School in the Richland School District Two. He is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
A district spokesperson told WIS that all parents at the school have been notified. WIS TV has obtained the following statement from the district:
“Good afternoon. In the interest of keeping our school family informed, I want to alert you about the arrest of an employee from our school.
On Tuesday, our school was notified by law enforcement that the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department was coming to our school to arrest an employee. School and district administrators cooperated fully with law enforcement and the arrest occurred without incident. No students observed the arrest. Following board policy, the employee has been placed on administrative leave.
The employee worked as a teaching assistant in one of our classrooms and with the after-school program. Therefore, Tuesday afternoon we personally called the parents of the students in the classroom and the program to alert them of the arrest.
Today, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department released a statement about the employee’s arrest. The sheriff’s department stated, “Kevin Christopher Billups, 34, is charged with eight counts of buggery and eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, according to arrest warrants.” After receiving a tip Tuesday morning, investigators got a search warrant for the home where they found child pornography. Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said, “This is still an active investigation. Our work on this case continues as part of the South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Anyone with information about this case or other potential incidents involving Billups should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
As you can imagine, we are very disturbed by the charges and are cooperating fully with law enforcement. The information we have received as of today from law enforcement indicates that the incidents that led to the arrest are not connected to our school or our students in any way. Again, this is based on the current information released by investigators at this time. We want to assure you that we are taking this very seriously and are conducting an internal investigation. If you have any concerns about your child and his/her interactions with the employee please contact our School Resource Officer _________ or me at _________.
I want to reiterate that nothing is more important than the safety and welfare of our students. You have my assurance that we do all we can to make sure __________ remains a safe place for teaching and learning. Thank you for your support.”
Police say this is still an active investigation and they are working with the South Carolina Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Koon said anyone with information about this case or other potential incidents involving Billups should contact crimesc.com.
