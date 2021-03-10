First Alert Forecast: Temps are warming up this week, then we are tracking rain next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Temperatures climb into the mid 70s today then upper 70s tomorrow. Dare I say 81 for Friday!?
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Mid 70s and mostly sunny today.
· Mostly sunny and upper 70s Thursday.
· Low 80s possible Friday with upper 70s to near 80 by Saturday.
· We cool off Sunday with more clouds, highs are in the low 70s to upper 60s.
· A few showers are possible Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances are around 50%. Highs will be in the 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
Skies are mostly sunny today as high pressure sits over the southeastern states. High temperatures are in the mid 70s.
Thursday the high pressure system moves east and our light southern flow continues. This warms us up a little more. Morning lows are in the mid 40s and highs reach the upper 70s.
This pattern continues and temps are even warmer Friday. Expect lows near 50 and highs in the low 80s. Skies are partly cloudy to mostly sunny.
Saturday morning we have mid 50s and highs reach the upper 70s by the afternoon. Expect a few more clouds making skies partly cloudy. A backdoor cold front is approaching from the northeast by the evening. It should move into the Midlands overnight into Sunday. This increases clouds and cools us back down a bit. Morning lows are in the low 50s and highs reach the low 70s to upper 60s.
A low pressure system moves closer from the west on Monday and this increases our chances of rain to 50%. Morning lows are in the low 50s and high temps reach the mid 60s. The rest of the week looks to be wetter and cooler than this week with multiple chances of showers each day.
Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly Sunny. A Warmer Day. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Another Warm Day. Highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. A Little Cooler. Highs in the Low 70s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (50%). Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (50%). Highs in the mid 60s.
SC SEVERE WEATHER AWARENESS
Tornado drill is today at 9am! Practice your emergency plan!
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.