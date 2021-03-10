Columbia man missing from retirement home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Officers need the public’s help to find a man who is missing from a Columbia retirement home.
Johnny Thompson, 71, was last seen March 3 at Walter’s Residential Care on Duke Avenue. That’s just off Monticello Road near the North Main Street intersection.
His caregivers told police he is required to take prescribed medicine that he does not have.
Anyone who sees Thompson or knows where he is should call Columbia Police at 803-545-3500.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.