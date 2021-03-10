Police: Man wounded in exchange of gunfire with officers at Charleston apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s police chief released additional details Wednesday afternoon on an officer-involved shooting at a West Ashley apartment complex.
Chief Luther Reynolds said a 25-year-old man was injured after exchanging gunfire with police.
He was transferred to an area hospital for treatment.
“This is our third, not first, not second, but our third armed confrontation with a violent criminal offender who was armed with a weapon firing at our officers,” Reynolds said.
It was the third such incident in just more than two months.
“We are very fortunate that nobody was injured, other than the suspect, no officers, no residents, no community members were injured in this incident which easily could have happened,” Reynolds said. “I’m thankful nobody else was killed or injured in this event.”
Dispatchers received a call at 11:01 a.m. from someone at Colonial Grand Apartments at Cypress Cove reporting a man harassing neighbors who was armed with a long gun and a rifle, Reynolds said.
Officers arrived on the scene within minutes and established a perimeter. Officers called in additional resources including the negotiations team and other assets from the Special Operations Division.
A short time later, he said, shots were fired.
“At some point shots were exchanged with this subject, who was firing his rifle,” he said. “The same subject was identified by the complaintant who called 911 in the first place.”
The State Law Enforcement Division, which normally is called in to investigate shootings involving law enforcement officers, will be investigating, spokesman Tommy Crosby said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.