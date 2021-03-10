Blythewood woman ‘shaken’ after man fires gun outside her home

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - One woman is shaken up after she says the driver of a box truck allegedly stopped in front of her Blythewood house and fired a gun.
Inger Campbell says her sister and 12-year-old nephew were in the driveway at the time. She said the driver pulled up to her mailbox, looked at her sister, and then fired a shot into the air.
Campbell told WIS she was inside at the time of the shooting and heard the loud gunfire.
She said her sister-in-law and nephew came inside and said someone was shooting at them. “Did you know someone was shooting at us? I heard a loud sound like pow real loud.”
Campbell said she wanted to get her story out there so others could be on the lookout and she hopes the person who did this will be caught.
She also said she’s going to arm herself and get her concealed carry permit to protect herself and her family.
Deputies are investigating the incident.
