Suspect fatally shot in head, homeowner shot in leg after masked men invade home in Chesterfield Co.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A suspect was fatally shot in the head and a homeowner was shot in the leg after masked men invaded a home in Chesterfield County Friday morning.
The incident happened at a home off Highway 207 in Pageland when a homeowner and his son were leaving for work and a male suspect was standing at the door needing directions.
Deputies say the second suspect came from around the corner armed with a gun forcing the homeowner and his son back into their home.
Noah Daniels, 21, started to fight with the homeowner and shot the homeowner in the leg. The son of the homeowner then shot the 17-year-old suspect in the head with a shotgun.
A third suspect, identified as Austin Drake, stayed inside of the vehicle. Daniels left the home in a small white vehicle headed north towards North Carolina with Drake.
The 17-year-old suspect was flown to a hospital in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries. That 17-year-old male suspect later died from his injuries.
While investigating, the Union County Sheriff’s Office helped search for the white car.
During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Daniels, Drake, and a juvenile went to the residence to commit a crime of burglary.
At this time, Daniels is in custody and has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, burglary in the first degree and use of a weapon during a violent crime.
Drake will face the same charges when deputies find him. Deputies say Drake tried to rob the same house back in Dec. 2020, and was out on bond for that incident at the time of this crime.
Drake is wanted for two counts of attempted murder, burglary in the first degree and use of a weapon during a violent crime.
Deputies say a 17-year-old girl attempted to aid the two men after the home invasion. She has been charged with accessory after the fact. A Department of Juvenile Justice petition was sought and she was released to parents.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Austin Drake, deputies ask that you contact the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office at 843-623-2101, dispatch at 843-623-6838, or the tip line at 843-287-0235.
