Sumter Co. man wanted for burglary, domestic violence

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for community assistance to help locate a man wanted for assaulting a former girlfriend.
Justin Nelson, 30, has been charged with burglary, 1st-degree domestic violence, and 2nd-degree destruction of property.
Officials say Nelson broke into the home of a former girlfriend. Once inside, he attacked the woman and another man inside the home. He also destroyed property inside the house.
Nelson is described as a 5′11 Black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs 150 pounds.
Anyone with information about Nelson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (803) 436-2000.
