RSCD searching for missing man with medical conditions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for community assistance to help locate a man that has been reported missing.
Officials say 59-year-old Vernon Williams was last seen on March 5. The vehicle he was driving was found by law enforcement on I-77 near mile marker 4.
Williams is described as a bald Black male with brown eyes. He is 5′11 and weighs 205 lbs.
Officials say Williams suffers from medical conditions that require he be found as soon as possible.
Anyone with information about Williams’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at (803) 576-3000.
