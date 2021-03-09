Reginal Medical Center of Orangeburg host parade for healthcare workers

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Reginal Medical Center of Orangeburg held a parade to honor healthcare workers and show appreciation to its employees.
There were around 30 state vehicles in attendance include police cars, fire trucks, and ambulances.
Healthcare workers were joined by members of the community for the celebration.
The South Carolina State University band held the parade.
A spokesperson for the hospital remarked that the parade was held because they feel healthcare workers are not celebrated enough for all the hard work they do.
