Portable meth labs found in vehicle at Lexington truck stop

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies checking on someone sleeping in a Lexington truck stop parking lot arrested two people for trafficking meth.
It happened last month at a truck stop off Interstate 20 at Longs Pond Road, officials said.
Deputies were called to check on a person sleeping in a truck when they found 47-year-old Patrick Gladden.
Officials found three one-pot meth labs in the truck with him, as well as drug paraphernalia and other things used to make meth, Sheriff Jay Koon said.
Ann McBee, 35, was at the truck stop with Gladden and was also arrested.
They’re both charged with trafficking meth and altering pseudoephedrine.
McBee and Gladden were booked into the Lexington County Detention Center but have both since been released after meeting the conditions of their bonds.
