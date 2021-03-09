Police arrest 2 after all-night search in Newberry County

Newberry, S.C. (WIS) - Police have arrested two suspects they say stole an unattended vehicle at a gas station in Newberry County.
Officials say the theft occurred around 5:50 p.m. Monday at the Citgo on Wilson Road. According to deputies, the two suspects fled and the vehicle was recovered around 6 p.m. on Old Whitmire Rd.
Officers dispatched a K9 team in the area to assist with the search along with a helicopter unit.
Early Tuesday morning, a deputy with the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office spotted a fire in a barrel at what he thought was a vacant property. Upon arrival he saw two people nearby that matched the description of the suspected car thieves.
According to police, Christopher D. Woodard, 28, and Ashley N. Clark, 25, were taken into custody without incident.
Both are in the Newberry County Detention Center awaiting bond on charges of auto theft and larceny.
During the initial search, police say that a handgun was taken from the vehicle along with an iPad. The handgun was found by the K9 team while they were pursuing the suspects. The iPad was found in the possession of Clark.
