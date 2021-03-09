First Alert Forecast: Tracking highs in the 80s and our next chance of rain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for much warmer weather to head our way!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight, we’ll see a mix of stars and clouds. It will be chilly with overnight lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
· On Wednesday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. It will be another warm day, with highs in the mid 70s.
· For Thursday, highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.
· Highs will be near 80 Friday, then the upper 70s on Saturday. Temps will cool into the 60s by Sunday.
· A few showers are possible Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances are around 40-50%. Highs will be in the 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Tuesday night, it won’t be quite as cold, but still, bundle up! Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s under a mix of stars and clouds.
High pressure will continue to control our weather over the next few days. In fact, with the high anchored offshore, we’re going to warm up in a big way!
On Wednesday, we’ll see highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few high clouds are possible, but most areas will be dry.
A few more clouds are in your forecast for Thursday. Still, we’re tracking dry weather. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Even warmer weather is expected by Friday! High temperatures will climb into the lower 80s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies.
On Saturday, we’ll see partly cloudy skies. It will be another warm day with highs in the upper 70s.
Some unsettled weather moves in Sunday into next week. In fact, we could see some rain Monday and Tuesday of next week. Rain chances are around 40-50%. Highs will be generally in the mid 60s.
Tonight: Stars & Cloud. Not As Cold. Low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mix of Sun & Clouds. A Warmer Day. Highs in the mid/upper 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm. Highs in the lower 80s.
Saturday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Another Warm Day. Highs in the upper 70s.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. A Little Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain (50%). Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
