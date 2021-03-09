First Alert Forecast: Dry and warm for the rest of the week, even 80s possible!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We are warming up throughout the rest of the week with 80s possible Friday and Saturday.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Mostly Sunny today and Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 70s.
· Thursday has partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s.
· Highs will be near 80 Friday and Saturday.
· Sunday cools off as a backdoor cold front moves in creating clouds.
· Rain chances go up next week with plenty of clouds too.
First Alert Weather Story:
High pressure starts bringing in a more southern flow and a little more moisture by this afternoon. This moisture will create some clouds here and there but we stay dry with highs in the low 70s.
Morning lows Wednesday are in the upper 30s and highs reach the mid 70s. Skies are mostly sunny as high pressure continues to hold over the eastern Atlantic, just off of our coast.
The southern flow brings in a little more moisture Thursday, this makes skies partly cloudy, but we remain dry. Morning lows are in the low 40s and highs reach the upper 70s.
Our high now sits over the Gulf of Mexico and funnels in a western flow that warms our temperatures up to near 80 by Friday and Saturday. Expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the low to mid 50s.
Sunday a backdoor cold front comes in from the northeast and increases cloud coverage. It also cools us down. Lows are in the mid to upper 40s and high temperatures reach the low 60s.
There’s a better chance of rain next week, with a 30% chance Monday and a 50% chance Tuesday-Thursday.
Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mix of Sun & Clouds. A Warmer Day. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Another Warm Day. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. A Little Cooler. Highs in the 60s.
Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the mid 60s.
