Deadly Camden house fire ruled a homicide

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Police are now investigating a deadly house fire in Kershaw County as a homicide case, officials said Tuesday.
The fire happened on the night of Friday, March 5 on Lyttleton Street in Camden. Two people died: Avery Smullen and Jeannette Richardson.
Investigators determined the fire started in Richardson’s bedroom, but they have yet not said what caused it.
Richardson was found dead in her room by firefighters. Crews rescued Smullen from another room of the house, but he died a short time later.
Officials said they both died of smoke inhalation, but they consider Smullen’s death a homicide.
Another person who lived in the house escaped the fire. Officials said when firefighters arrived, bystanders were holding her to keep her from going back into the home.
This story will be updated when officials clarify more information about the nature of the case and the cause of the fire.
Investigators made clear this deadly house fire was in no way connected to another deadly house fire that happened just down the street in January.
