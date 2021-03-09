Charleston Animal Society offering $5K reward in dognapping case

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Animal Society is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of two people accused of taking a dog and her four puppies from a Johns Island home.
The incident happened on Feb. 17 at a home on Whipperwill Lane, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies say the two people impersonated armed law enforcement animal control officers and displayed what appeared to be credentials. One of the two carried what appeared to be a holstered handgun, deputies say.
They took the dogs away with them.
The Charleston Animal Society said the dog is a brindle pit bull mix with white feet and the puppies are black with white markings.
“These individuals didn’t just break the law. Their actions constitute a felony and are an insult to the dedicated folks in law enforcement that put their lives on the line every day. They used intimidation to steal a family dog and puppies,” Charleston Animal Society spokesman Aldwin Roman said. “The family is distraught and worried about the safety of their beloved pets.”
The couple is described as a female approximately 28 to 35 years of age with a slender build and sandy blonde hair and a male of unknown age, heavy build, between 5-feet, 11-inches and 6 feet tall, with light brown or gray hair.
They were seen driving a sage green small four-door SUV.
“We just don’t know if this is an isolated incident or if this is happening on a regular basis,” Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore said. “We hope the $5,000 reward will flush out others who have been victimized with this kind of scheme and bring decent folks forward who may know something and perhaps, folks who are involved but are unaware of the serious consequences of being involved in this felony crime. Is this malicious theft for profit or vigilantism? Both of which are horrible for the victims and the community.”
Anyone with information on the dogs or the people accused of taking them is asked to call Charleston County Deputy Steven Jarvis at 843-743-7200.
