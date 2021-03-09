Carolina Cookin’: Nothin’ But Wings

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Carolina Cookin’ is all about finding the best of the best when it comes to top-notch food in the Midlands. This week, we’re heading over to Nothin’ But Wings on Colonial Drive in Columbia!
The food is FANTASTIC, and we’re going to tell you a secret...they sell more than just wings!
If you are picking up some wings for the big game, this family-owned restaurant has your traditional flavors, but you might want to try out something new, like their “Metro Sweet-Hot.”
You can visit the Nothin’ But Wings Facebook page to see if anything catches your eye by clicking here.
If you know a South Carolina restaurant that Miranda and Greg should check out for Carolina Cookin’, just send an email with the restaurant name and location to mparnell@wistv.com, and we’ll try to head that way!
