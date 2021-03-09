Ahead of federal aid roll-out, DSS urges parents to check address on file

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services is rolling out federal aid for families in need of food assistance, and is urging parents to double check their addresses in its system.
By April 16, the DSS will mail out the next round of pandemic-EBT (P-EBT) payments in the form of a card.
The deadline to check addresses is March 19, otherwise the DSS will mail the card to the address on file.
DSS Communications Director Connelly-Anne Ragley said during the first roll out of P-EBT over the summer, “thousands” of P-EBT cards returned due to inaccurate addresses. An exact figure was not immediately available.
She said the the department worked to get the aid to the families, but the inaccurate addresses caused delays.
”Folks moved frequently, families changed addresses, they may move from one street to the next, or one town to the next,” she said.
Ragley encouraged parents to ensure their address is correct in the address portal available on the DSS website.
Before checking, parents will need:
- The last name of the student
- Date of birth
- Student ID
- School district
- School name
P-EBT is a federal program that provides financial support for families whose children need free or reduced-rate lunches and do not have access to school meals during the pandemic because of a hybrid schedule or virtual programs.
Community Eligibility Provision schools are also included, resulting in an estimated 490,000 students statewide being eligible.
As of March 9, Ragley said only 46,000 student addresses have been verified.
Each family will receive $6.83 per day per eligible student.
Ragley said the department is still working to finalize how much money that will translate to with school districts.
WIS requested information from the Department of Education on the number of applicable days and estimated cost of the program.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.