10-year-old girl missing in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a 10-year-old girl reported missing in west Charlotte Monday morning.
Jayla Duncan was last seen leaving her home on Weyland Avenue, which runs between Wilkinson Boulevard and Royston Road near Ashley Park, around 8 a.m.
Duncan is described as a Black female, 5 feet tall and 120 lbs. She has black hair with long twists and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, a gray hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
No photo has been provided.
Anyone who sees Duncan or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.