WANTED: Sumter County man accused of multiple burglaries

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies in Sumter County are looking for a man accused of multiple burglaries and car break-ins throughout the county.
Kevin Capell, 37, is described as 5-feet 10-inches tall and 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Officials said he lives in Privateer, just outside of Sumter.
Capell may be armed, deputies said.
He’s wanted on charges of burglary and breaking into a motor vehicle.
Anyone who sees Capell or knows where he is should call 911. To give an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or crimesc.com.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.