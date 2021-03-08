Sheriff: 2 girls missing from Tappahannock may be endangered

ESSEX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Authorities are searching for two Tappahannock girls who were last seen early Sunday morning.
The girls left their home in the Scotts Mill Road area of Tappahannock at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to a post from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office.
Olivia Wachsmuth is described as a white girl, 5-foot-five-inches and 165 pounds. The 14-year-old has brown hair and brown eyes.
Emma Wachsmuth is described as a white girl, five-foot-six-inches and 125 pounds. The 12-year-old has sandy hair and blue eyes.
Officials say both girls are possibly endangered.
If you see or know the whereabouts of these two juveniles, contact the Essex County Sheriff’s Office at 804-443-3347 or dial 911.
