Red Cross in need of blood donors, volunteers amid pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Red Cross is urging healthy South Carolinians to make an appointment to donate blood.
Red Cross says the ongoing pandemic and extreme winter weather have impacted much of the blood supply. More donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed to ensure that patients have lifesaving blood products available for emergencies and everyday medical treatments.
March is Red Cross Month, and the organization is celebrating blood, platelet, and plasma donors for stepping up to meet the constant need for blood amid the pandemic.
Everyone who donates on March 15 through March 26 will receive an exclusive Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
Each blood drive and donation center will be following the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing, and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face-covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with CDC guidelines.
You can donate at one of the locations listed below:
Kershaw
- 3/25/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Thunder Tower Harley Davidson, 190 Pontiac Center Drive
- 3/22/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lugoff American Legion, 534 Wildwood Lane
- 3/26/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., State Farm Lugoff, 830 US-1
Lexington
- 3/16/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Circle Fire Department, 3321 Columbia Hwy
- 3/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holland Avenue Baptist Church, 801 12th St
- 3/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lexington United Methodist Church, 309 East Main St.
- 3/18/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Coldwell Banker- Lexington, 607 Columbia Ave Suite A
- 3/19/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 14 Carrot Whole Foods, 5300 Sunset Blvd
- 3/21/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Pisgah Lutheran Church, 1350 Pisgah Church Rd
- 3/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Providence Lutheran Church Preschool, 840 Old Chapin Rd
- 3/31/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Governor’s Grant Clubhouse, 444 Oak Haven Drive
- 3/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Municipal Court Building, 119 West Berry Road
- 3/30/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Lexington Medical Center, 2720 Sunset Blvd.
Newberry
- 3/16/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Newberry County Family YMCA, 8220 Jollystreet Road
Richland
- 3/31/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., Fairfield Electric Cooperative, Inc, 701 Blythewood Road
- 3/15/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
- 3/16/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
- 3/17/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Richland Two Institute of Innovation, 763 Fashion Dr
- 3/17/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
- 3/17/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Brook, 8328 Parklane Rd
- 3/18/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 5 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
- 3/19/2021: 6:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
- 3/20/2021: 6:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
- 3/20/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First Northeast Baptist Church, 311 Sparkleberry Lane
- 3/21/2021: 6:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
- 3/21/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., St. Andrews Luthern Church, 1416 Broad River Road
- 3/22/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 2751 Bull Street
- 3/22/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
- 3/23/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Merrill Gardens at Columbia, 2205 Gregg St
- 3/23/2021: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fort Jackson Moncrief, 4500 Stuart Street, Fort Jackson
- 3/23/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
- 3/24/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
- 3/25/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 5 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
- 3/25/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., AllSouth Federal Credit Union, 730 Elmwood Avenue
- 3/26/2021: 6:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
- 3/26/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Cecil A. Tillis Center, 1917 Harden Street
- 3/27/2021: 6:45 a.m. - 2 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
- 3/28/2021: 6:45 a.m. - 1:15 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
- 3/28/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Forest Lake Presbyterian Church, 6500 North Trenholm Road
- 3/29/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Ft. Jackson Community NCO Club, Fort Jackson N.C O Club, 5700 Lee rd.
- 3/29/2021: 11 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Bright Start, 720 Gracern Rd # 450
- 3/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
- 3/30/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
- 3/31/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., State Credit Union, 800 Huger Street
- 3/31/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., Columbia Blood Donation Center, 2751 Bull St
- 3/31/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Red Cross, 2751 Bull St
Hopkins
- 3/27/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The B Strong Group, 2800 Trotter Road
Sumter
- 3/15/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., YMCA, 510 Miller Road
- 3/25/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Grace Baptist Church, 219 West Calhoun St.
The Red Cross is also testing blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Testing may also identify the presence of antibodies developed after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine.
The antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus. Plasma from whole blood donations that test positive for high levels of COVID-19 antibodies may be used to help COVID-19 patients.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
To schedule a blood donation appointment, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law).
Those who weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.
