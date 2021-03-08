Pedestrian hit by several cars on SC 277 in north Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man officials said was illegally walking in the roadway was hit by several cars and killed on Sunday night.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on SC 277, between Farrow Road and Bull Street, police said. That’s near Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
Officers said the man, who was wearing dark-colored clothing, was walking in the middle of the southbound lanes of the highway when three cars hit him.
One of the drivers tried to aid the man until EMS arrived. Crews rushed him to the hospital, but he has since died.
Officials have not yet identified the man.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.