N.C. man accused of kidnapping daughter, murdering mother arrested in Mecklenburg County

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been canceled and a man was arrested in Mecklenburg County after police say he kidnapped his daughter and is a personof stabbing his mother to death.
Police say Azaria Nevaeh Walters was taken by her father, 33-year-old Jacob Christian Jones. An Amber Alert was issued Saturday night.
A few hours earlier, Winston-Salem police found Jones’s mother, Rosalyn Howard, stabbed to death. Jones was named a person of interest in the case.
Jones was spotted by North Carolina Highway Patrol just after 2 a.m. Sunday in Pineville. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, with assistance from Pineville Police Department, arrested Jones at the Sam’s Mart gas station off Johnston Road.
Officers found Walters and Jones’s three other children safe and unharmed. The alert was then canceled and all four children were returned to their parental guardians. Jones does not have custody of any of the children.
He was arrested for an outstanding robbery warrant related to this case. The Winston-Salem Police Department later served Jones with a murder warrant. He is currently being held in Mecklenburg County on a $1 million bond.
Jones has racked up multiple charges in Mecklenburg County over the years, including assault with a deadly weapon.
This is a developing story.
