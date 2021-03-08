Massive apartment fire displaces at least 6 families in West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At least six units of a West Columbia Apartment Complex are severely damaged after a fire broke out Sunday evening.
Neighbors telling WIS that smoke and large flames could be seen for miles.
It happened at the Riverbanks Retreat Apartments in West Columbia.
Fire officials say they were called to the complex around 6:30 on Sunday. When they arrived firefighters found heavy smoke and fire in one building.
West Columbia Fire Department says they’re still working to determine the cause of the fire.
Deputy Chief Solomon says he believes multiple families will be displaced.
According to the West Columbia Fire Department, the Red Cross is helping the families impacted by the fire.
