Man shot at bar in northwest Columbia

Man shot at bar in northwest Columbia
It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at Tropical Breeze Bar & Grill on Zimalcrest Drive. (Source: Raycon)
By Laurel Mallory | March 8, 2021 at 5:08 PM EST - Updated March 8 at 5:08 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at a bar in northwest Columbia early Sunday morning left one man hurt.

It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at Tropical Breeze Bar & Grill on Zimalcrest Drive. That’s just south of St. Andrews Road near the I-26/I-20 interchange.

Deputies said someone opened fire on the back porch of the bar, hitting one person.

People at the bar put the victim in a car and took off before deputies arrived. He was dropped off at a local hospital where he’s still being treated for a gunshot wound to the lower body.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the shooting should submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.