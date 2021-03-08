Man shot at bar in northwest Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting at a bar in northwest Columbia early Sunday morning left one man hurt.
It happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at Tropical Breeze Bar & Grill on Zimalcrest Drive. That’s just south of St. Andrews Road near the I-26/I-20 interchange.
Deputies said someone opened fire on the back porch of the bar, hitting one person.
People at the bar put the victim in a car and took off before deputies arrived. He was dropped off at a local hospital where he’s still being treated for a gunshot wound to the lower body.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the shooting should submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com or by using the P3 Tips app.
