‘Prison empire’ investigation leads to 100 suspects indicted on drug trafficking charges

This photo is just one of many showing some of the illegal items confiscated by law enforcement. (Source: SCAG)
By Laurel Mallory | March 8, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST - Updated March 8 at 1:38 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina officials say contraband cell phones in prison have allowed inmates to run an “empire” of drug trafficking throughout the state.

Monday, Attorney General Alan Wilson announced a state indictment of about 100 defendants, 10 of whom are currently incarcerated in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

One of the defendants in this case was a paralegal at a law firm accused of smuggling drugs into jail using “hollowed out documents in legal mail.”

The investigation so far has led to the seizure of large amounts of narcotics and weapons, including:

  • about 20 kilograms of methamphetamine (44 pounds)
  • 5 kilos of heroin (11 pounds)
  • 1.5 kilograms of cocaine (more than 3 pounds)
  • 82 firearms

This “prison empire” network is responsible for trafficking more than 1,000 kilos of meth throughout South Carolina, officials said.

Indictments also allege related crimes such as a burglary and kidnapping carried out in retaliation for an outstanding drug debt.

Some of the indictments related to this investigation are sealed. Here is a list of all of the open indictments:

The director of SCDC and AG Wilson point to this case as a reason to allow the state to jam cell phone signals at prisons.

“This is one more tragic example of the damage illegal cell phones do in the hands of inmates,” SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said. “The public would be safer if we were able to block cell phone signals. It is past time for Congress to act and allow states to jam cell phone signals inside prisons. We need a hearing on this important public safety issue.”

