Lexington Police searching for carjacking suspect near I-20

Lexington Police searching for carjacking suspect near I-20
Lexington Police searching area near I-20 for carjacking suspect (Source: Lexington Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff | March 8, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST - Updated March 8 at 6:49 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a man in connection with a carjacking.

The incident occurred near I-20 and Augusta Road.

Officials say they attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspect fled the vehicle on foot.

LCSD has set up a perimeter around the area as they search for the suspect.

The suspect is described as a 5′8 Black male wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt.

Officials believe the suspect could be armed. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.