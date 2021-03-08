Lexington Police searching for carjacking suspect near I-20

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are searching for a man in connection with a carjacking.
The incident occurred near I-20 and Augusta Road.
Officials say they attempted to stop the vehicle but the suspect fled the vehicle on foot.
LCSD has set up a perimeter around the area as they search for the suspect.
The suspect is described as a 5′8 Black male wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt.
Officials believe the suspect could be armed. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact 911 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
