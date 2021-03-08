LCSD investigating inmate death at detention center

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after an inmate has been found dead while incarcerated in the Lexington County Detention Center.
The inmate has been identified as 36-year-old Leon Russell Black, according to the Coroner’s Office.
“Lexington County deputies arrested Mr. Black Feb. 19 on a state probation violation,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “He was transported to the detention center and booked in shortly after 7 a.m.”
Black was found unresponsive in his bunk inside a cell early Monday morning.
“In accordance with our policy, SLED is investigating Mr. Black’s death,” Sheriff Koon said.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.