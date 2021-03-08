Kimarni Smith signs with D.C. United

Smith ends his Clemson career with 63 points, earned by scoring 26 goals and contributing 11 assists. During the 2020 ACC Tournament, Smith became the first player in tournament history to record seven points in one match, as the forward scored three goals and contributed an assist as Clemson downed Virginia Tech in the quarterfinals, 4-1. After registering nine points across the tournament’s three matches, Smith was named the ACC Tournament MVP.