Greiner recovering after a fastball to the face

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thankful it was not more severe. Former Gamecocks catcher, Grayson Greiner, is on the mend after a frightful incident on the diamond on Sunday in Florida.
Greiner was struck in the face on a 94-mph fastball in a spring training game playing for the Detroit Tigers. And, by his own account, it looks like he escaped serious injury.
He posted on Twitter Monday afternoon to update everyone on his condition. In part, Greiner said, “All things considered, I was extremely fortunate to come of this with only a broken nose. Cannot wait to be back on the field with my teammates and coaches!”
The Detroit News reports that reconstruction was not required and that Greiner could return in a week.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.