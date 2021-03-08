First Alert Forecast: We’re tracking high temperatures in the 80s this week!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Much warmer weather is on the way in the Midlands!
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Tonight will be clear and cold. Overnight low temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s. Some patchy frost is possible in a few locations.
· On Tuesday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies. A few high clouds are possible. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
· For Wednesday and Thursday, highs will climb into the mid to upper 50s.
· Highs will be near 80 Friday and Saturday.
· A few showers are possible Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances are around 40%. Highs will be in the 60s.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Monday night, get ready for another cold night. Under clear skies, we’ll see low temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Some patchy frost is possible for a few locations overnight.
High pressure will continue to control our weather over the next several days, giving way to dry weather and warmer temperatures.
On Tuesday, we’ll see mostly sunny skies in the Midlands. A few high clouds are possible here and there, but we’re tracking a dry day. Highs will be in the lower 70s.
For Wednesday, we’ll see highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies.
A few more clouds are in your forecast for Thursday. Still, we’re tracking dry weather. Highs will be in the upper 70s.
Even warmer weather is expected by Friday and Saturday. High temperatures will climb into the lower 80s each day. We’ll see partly cloudy skies, too, each day.
Some unsettled weather moves in Sunday into next week. In fact, we could see some rain Monday and Tuesday of next week. Rain chances are around 40%.
Tonight: Clear & Cold. Low temperatures in the low to mid 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the lower 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly Sunny & Warm. Highs in the mid 70s.
Thursday: Mix of Sun & Clouds. A Warmer Day. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Saturday: Partly Cloudy. Another Warm Day. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.
Sunday: Mostly Cloudy. A Little Cooler. Highs in the 60s.
Monday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers (40%). Highs in the mid 60s.
