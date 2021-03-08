Fireflies hosting job fair for 2021 gameday positions

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Fireflies will be hosting a job fair to fill seasonal gameday positions for the 2021 season.
The job fair will take place at Segra Park on Saturday, March 20 beginning at 1 p.m. until at 4 p.m.
Available positions include:
- Parking Staff
- Ushers
- Ticketing Staff
- Box Office Staff
- Ticket Scanners
- Cleaning Crew Staff
- Kids Zone Attendants
- Merchandise/Team Store Staff
- Grounds Crew Staff
- Video Production Team
- Food and Beverage Staff
- Cashiers
- Runners
- Cooks
- Dish Washers
- Bartenders
- Picnic Attendants
- Kitchen Staff
Interviews will take place on the spot for the above positions. Everyone interested in applying is encouraged to attend.
To limit person-to-person contact, applicants are encouraged to fill out an application online in advance of the job fair. The online part-time seasonal employment application can be found on ColumbiaFireflies.com.
Applications will be available on-site during the job fair for those unable to fill out their application in advance.
Applications will not be distributed or accepted at the Fireflies front office. Everyone interested in applying must attend the job fair or fill out an application online.
Returning employees do not need to attend the job fair but will need to fill out the online employment application.
All those who attend the fair will be expected to wear a facial covering at all times and the event will follow all social distancing protocols. Hand sanitizing stations will be placed around the concourse.
For more information, visit the Columbia Fireflies website.
