Brookland Baptist partners with Lexington Medical to provide COVID vaccinations

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brookland Baptist Church has partnered with Lexington Medical Center to provide the COVID-19 vaccine to the community.
LMC will have daily appointments available at the church for those who are eligible to receive the vaccine under phase 1b. The church’s address is 1066 Sunset Boulevard in West Columbia.
Beginning March 11, the clinic will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. On Sundays, the clinic will be open from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.
Vaccinations will be appointment only.
People getting vaccinated need to bring an ID with them.
There are two ways to book an appointment: online or over the phone.
Go to LexMed.com/vaccine and click on “Request Form” to register for the vaccine by providing information including name, date of birth and email address. Lexington Medical Center will upload the email addresses to the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). Then, individuals will receive an email from VAMS allowing them to complete their registration and schedule a date and time for a vaccine appointment.
Call 803-739-3363 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. A Lexington Medical Center representative will assist them with scheduling an appointment, even if they do not have an email address.
