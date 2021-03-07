Sumter Co. Coroner identifies man killed in single-vehicle collision

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a single-vehicle collision.
The accident occurred on Highway 53 near Fullard Road.
Officials say 28-year-old Derrick Roddell Hopkins was transported from the scene to Prisma Health Richland where he later died.
An autopsy for Hopkins will be performed Monday at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.
The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation into the cause of the crash.
